“We are delighted to partner with Akamai, a world leader in content delivery, and enable industry-leading low latency live video delivery,” added ATEME chief strategy officer Remi Beaudouin (pictured). As a Media Technology Partner, ATEME’s video delivery solutions, including encoding, transcoding and packaging, will demonstrate technical integration, interoperability and alignment with Akamai’s media products.ATEME boasts the first truly orchestrated software solution for video delivery for content and service providers to lead the transition to the private or public cloud. With Akamai it will prepare content with different bitrates and formats to make them available for media delivery, and the companies say that the combination will provide production-ready sub five-second OTT video streaming.In May 2020, ATEME demonstrated sub five-second OTT streaming with chunked encoding and transfer over the public Internet using an ATEME TITAN encoder and an Origin Server, pushing them to the Akamai content delivery network (CDN), and then all the way down to a dash.js player.“Akamai’s technology is designed to help companies to more easily stream video at the highest possible quality across varying network conditions and device capabilities, reliably and on a global scale,” said Jon Alexander, senior director of media product management at Akamai.“Thanks to Akamai’s Media Technology Partner programme working with ATEME, we can help simplify media processing from a cloud infrastructure, and our joint customers can deploy industry-leading low latency live video solutions.”“We are delighted to partner with Akamai, a world leader in content delivery, and enable industry-leading low latency live video delivery,” added ATEME chief strategy officer Remi Beaudouin (pictured).