As the show premieres in the Netherlands, Benelux TV production company Vincent TV has signed deals for reality series Married Without Money in France and Germany.

Keshet International’s Tresor TV in Germany and Thierry Lachkar’s Deeply Superficial in France have picked up the rights to the format, which sees two hosts helping out couples who lack the means to pay for a dream wedding, going to great lengths to make the impossible a reality.

Airing in the Netherlands on RTL5 as Borsato’s Budget Bruiloft, the weekly primetime series sees bridalwear expert Mary Borsato and businesswoman Betty de Groot come to the rescue of people who want to get married but have been unable to overcome financial difficulties in life.

Vincent ter Voert, co-founder of Vincent TV, commented: “In these challenging times audiences long for heart-warming stories. Married Without Money gives people in love the opportunity to finally experience the most beautiful day of their life; because true love is priceless, but for some people marriage is too.”

Added Axel Kuehn, MD of Tresor TV: “Married Without Money is a feelgood format that gives a positive twist to social realities that are hugely popular on German TV. We are excited to be partnering with Vincent TV to bring this emotional and uplifting format to German audiences.”