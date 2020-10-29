Satellite operator SES has signed a new long-term strategic agreement with French pay-TV company CANAL+ for capacity across three geographies, delivering premium content to more than 10 million subscribers.
Working with SES since 1995, CANAL+ will use the capacity to broadcast bouquets of channels in Ultra HD, high-definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) for its various businesses and the multi-transponder contract renewal extends the companies’ business relationship to the end of the decade. It enables SES to support CANAL+ in broadcasting its bouquets via the 19.2 degrees East, 23.5 degrees East and 22 degrees West neighbourhoods. The new contract represents additional secured backlog of over €230 million and includes options for additional capacity and extensions.
ASTRA’s prime orbital position 19.2 degrees East will see use distribution of the CANAL+ premium pay-TV bouquet in France wand for the distribution of TNTSAT, the free-to-view digital terrestrial television satellite television offering in France. ASTRA’s prime orbital position 23.5 degrees East and 19.2 degrees East will be used by CANAL+’s subsidiary Luxembourg-based M7 which operates a series of independent pay-TV platforms across the Benelux and Central European region. The SES-4 craft at 22 degrees West will be used for distribution of the CANAL+ Afrique bouquet across the African continent.
“Extending our partnership with SES was a natural choice, since we have a long and successful partnership in delivering superior quality video experiences to diverse audiences around the world,” said CANAL+ International CEO Jacques du Puy commenting on the deal. “This agreement across three orbital slots demonstrates that satellite is at heart of our pay-TV operations throughout the world. We look forward to many more years of working together to ensure we reach the widest possible TV audiences.”
“CANAL+ is an iconic global company and brand that evokes quality, innovation and outstanding content and is among our longest standing and most valued customers,” added SES CEO Steve Collar. “We are incredibly proud of the trust that CANAL+ has placed in SES and it underscores our mutual belief in the power of satellite to broadcast the best content, in the highest definition to the broadest base of subscribers on a global basis. This agreement ensures that we will continue to serve the neighbourhoods that we have built together for the next decade and beyond.”
