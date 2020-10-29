The production side of Republic TV’s operation is now standardised on Grass Valley’s Karrera K-Frame and Kayenne K-Frame video production centres; NVISION router; and LDX 82 Series and Focus 75 Live camera chains, giving the broadcaster the tools to meet the current trend for more content on any screen.

Republic TV, which provides news content through cable networks and mobile platforms including JioTV and Hotstar, needs an agile, end-to-end solution capable of handling integrated, multiplatform playout.

The iTX platform delivers multi-resolution support – handling 4K, HD and SD – as well as the capability to simultaneously play out both IP and SDI.The end-to-end workflow tools deliver greater process automation and lower operating costs.

"Republic TV is laser focused on delivering top-quality content to our viewers – regardless of where and how they access the service,” commented Sudheer Narayan, vice-president, Republic TV. “As the market leader, Grass Valley is the only vendor able to fulfil our needs for a complete end-to-end solution that meets all our requirements, now and in the future. With the iTX platform, we have a highly agile and scalable system that can keep pace with us as we take our service through the next phase of growth.”

Grass Valley’s Karrera and Kayenne video production centres are highly scalable, and simplify workflows, while creating content in multiple formats, including 1080p and 4K UHD. The LDX 82 Series cameras offer robust image capture capabilities that are easily upgradable to HDR via a straightforward software upgrade.

“Over half of the world’s population now uses social media, and it’s an increasingly important source of news for consumers. Today’s broadcasters must keep pace with this fragmenting audience, engaging with them across linear, mobile, and social media platforms,” said Greg de Bressac, Grass Valley’s vice-president of sales, APAC. “Having optimal tools and technology that allow smarter and more agile ways of working are critical to a successful newsroom operation. I am delighted that Republic TV has selected our solutions to help take its operations to the next level of growth.”

Also forming part of the deployment are a range of Grass Valley infrastructure and network attached storage solutions. The project was completed in partnership with Cineom.