Video cloud provider Kaltura has been selected by Israeli media company RGE Group to launch its new Cloud TV service for kids, BIGI.
Established in 1995, RGE Group is one of the leading media groups in Israel and in 2011, merged its TV operations and holdings into one centre located in Herzliya Pituach. RGE Group specialises in a variety of content and production activities, principally for television.
The group’s main assets are NOGA Communications, the Sports Channel and the Israeli Parliament Channel (Knesset TV). NOGA produces and operates three TV channels in Israel including the Children Channel, an entertainment service for children, and an educational channel called Logi, targeting 7- to 12-year-old children. The Sports Channel is Israel’s leading sports service. It produces and broadcasts six sports channels and owns a variety of sports broadcasting rights.
Live since October 2020, the new service is designed for Israeli youngsters aged 5-15 years old, offering a variety of kids’ and teens’ entertainment and educational content in a variety of genres. BIGI’s array of 6,000 hours of VOD content, including 3,000 episodes of TV series, plus original in-house productions, is now available online, on smartphone, tablet and Android TV. Additional devices will follow.
RGE is deploying Kaltura’s Cloud TV Platform for content, subscriber and device management and will use Kaltura’s video player technology for advanced live TV use cases including the ability to conduct live audience polls. The Cloud TV Platform is seen as giving RGE the opportunity to become a universal syndicator, potentially extending the reach of its exclusive content beyond its own BIGI app by enabling additional distribution through super-aggregators.
“As a leading communications group in Israel, we see in BIGI an opportunity to reach a new, wider audience of consumers,” said RGE Group co-CEO Or Ram. “In line with TV industry trends we see around the globe, we believe that with BIGI, we are providing an opportunity for more teens, children and their parents to enjoy an attractive, kid-friendly world of content to watch wherever they are.”
