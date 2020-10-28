The European Broadcasting Union is to chair a new ITU task group that will spend the next two and a half years preparing possible regulatory solutions for the future use of the UHF band.

The ITU is the International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of the UN responsible for all matters relating to information and communication technologies.

In addition to providing technical input, the EBU will chair one of three working groups that have been established, which will review spectrum use and future needs.

ITU-R Task Group 6/1 (TG 6/1) held its first meeting from 19 to 23 October, with more than 150 participants from ITU member states and the industry, marking the kick-off of preparations for the WRC-23 Agenda Item 1.5 on UHF spectrum. This frequency band is currently used for digital terrestrial television (DTT) and wireless production tools (PSME) and is also considered for possible future use for mobile communications.

Agreeing on its workplan, TG 6/1 created three working groups. The EBU's Darko Ratkaj (pictured) was appointed to chair the one that will carry out a review of spectrum use and future needs, including for the broadcasting and mobile services, in the band 470-960 MHz. The second working group, tasked with carrying out sharing and compatibility studies, is chaired by Ronel le Grange of Namibia. The third working group, chaired by Dr. Abdulhadi Abou-Almal of UAE, will prepare a report to WRC-23.

The chair of TG 6/1 is Sergey Pastukh of Russia, while the group's management team also includes representatives from regional regulatory organisations (CEPT for Europe, ATU for Africa, ASMG for the Arab states, and RRC for the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications).

TG6/1 has also started the technical work that is required to allow viable regulatory solutions to be developed. As the UHF band remains important for DTT and PMSE, the EBU and its Members are fully committed to continuing their contributions to this work.