As home network performance has become more important than ever, Qualcomm says that with its new Immersive Home Platforms it is meeting the challenge to provide corner-to-corner gigabit wireless performance.



Noted Phil Solis, research director at market analyst IDC: “Before Covid-19, the proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled products in the home and increasingly HD, 4K, and soon 8K video meant an increasing focus on more capable Wi-Fi access points by consumers and service providers. During the pandemic, network needs became even more pronounced, with many Wi-Fi networks stressed by the shift to more work, education, and entertainment from home. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E mesh network solutions such as the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms are critical to enabling Wi-Fi access point vendors to provide the range, data rates and capacity now required in many homes.”



Immersive Home Platforms offer four distinct product tiers, with improved design flexibility for manufacturers and broadband carriers aiming to embrace Wi-Fi 6 and 6E mesh architectures comprehensively across their entire product portfolios.



The new devices come in form factors as small as the palm of the hand, the platforms are cost-effective enough to target low consumer price points. This says the company has been achieved through a novel modular architecture approach, significant advancements in network packet processing technology and an integration of next-generation Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.



“We have launched the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms, a fresh approach to home networking leveraging high powered Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, a fresh architectural design customised for home deployments, and advanced features designed to deliver gigabit performance to every corner of the home,” said Nick Kucharewski, vice-president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure & Networking, Qualcomm Technologies. “Today, as offices, classrooms, movie theatres, and everything in between move into the home, high performance Wi-Fi has transitioned from luxury to mission critical utility.”