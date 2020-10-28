Net Insight has launched the next generation of its Nimbra Edge intelligent video delivery platform, which it says enhances the flexibility, reliability and economics of cloud video for broadcasters, service providers and enterprises.

Built on open standards, Nimbra Edge supports all major industry retransmission standards, including RIST, SRT and Zixi, allowing service providers to deploy a mix of private, hybrid or public cloud networks. The support for open standards also enables the handling of different formats.

Net Insight has integrated the high-end Nimbra and Aperi platforms directly with Nimbra Edge, to offer a range of agile and secure media delivery solutions for cloud, IP and virtualised networks. This makes it easy for broadcasters, service providers, production companies and enterprises to create frictionless, high-quality, low-latency live video workflows.

Net Insight CEO, Crister Fritzson said: “We’re giving our customers the tools they need to reach the biggest audiences, launch flexible transport services quickly and reduce risk. That means driving cloud transformation that’s built on openness, enhanced agility and efficiency. The latest version of Nimbra Edge and the integration with our existing platforms mean that our customers can get high-quality results with any blend of public, private or hybrid networks. Crucially, they can also build on their existing Nimbra hardware as they move toward the cloud, so they can avoid discarding previous investments.”

Nimbra Edge is designed for ingesting and delivering live media streams, in multiple formats to multiple destinations across IP networks. It includes an open API for seamless communication with any external service, giving it maximum flexibility to integrate with existing management systems for automatic network control. In addition, built-in authentication makes it easy for rights holders, content owners and service providers to directly publish and monetise live content in the cloud.

Additional features include the ability to automatically measure the quality of streams to reduce troubleshooting time; and automatic time-stamping and stream alignment of live inputs from multiple cameras in any location.