In a partnership designed to enable the operator to cap and replace end-of-life cable plant and offer full suite of advanced television and internet-based services, Ohio’s MCTV has tapped app-based TV video delivery solutions provider MOBITV for streaming technology.









“MCTV is a well-respected leader in the video space and The MOBITV Connect managed services solution will see use in the delivery of MCTV Stream, its streaming video content and Internet-based services to residential subscribers in throughout Ohio The operator launched the service in select markets and will continue to deploy the service to both new and existing customers across its service areas over the coming months. MCTV turned to MOBITV to replace end-of-life legacy technology and to offer more advanced IP-based video streaming applications.“At MCTV , our mission is to provide our customers with innovative technology and exceptional customer service,” said Katherine Gessner, president at MCTV. “The video landscape has shifted dramatically in the past several years and ‘gathering around the TV’ doesn’t mean what it used to. Consumers want to watch video on their terms – when they want and where they want. What we found most appealing about MOBITV Connect are its advanced technology and features, including its app-based approach instead of a traditional set-top box. This gives customers more access and new options across the numerous smart TVs, tablets and streaming devices they already have in their home.”MOBITV Connect has a user interface that can be customised to meet MCTV’s content and design preferences. MCTV will be able to integrate MOBITV with their existing streaming platform. The app-based streaming TV service platform includes on-demand, live TV, start over, look back, network DVR and recommendations. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology allows for real-time enablement of new technologies such as 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV and voice control.“MCTV is a well-respected leader in the video space and MOBITV is proud to be part of their portfolio of offerings,” said Charlie Nooney, CEO at MOBITV. “MCTV developed watchTVeverywhere (wTVE), that provides MCTV cable TV customers the ability to stream live programming and on demand content from more than 90 networks on their computer, tablet or smartphone at no additional cost.”