System integrator and operator of IT infrastructure Uma.Tech has revealed how working with G-Core Labs its united content delivery network ensured what it said was uninterrupted online broadcasting of the 2020 Champions League.
Uma.Tech regularly opens new points of presence for its network infrastructure, adheres to an open policy in choosing transit operators and develops peer-to-peer partnerships. The Champions League project included the final of the prestigious competition, in which Bayern met PSG. During the final match of the tournament, which was broadcast online on the sports TV channel Match TV and Gazprom-Media holding Sportbox, the combined capacities withstood record traffic peaks.
According to Petr Vinogradov, Uma.Tech CTO, with the growing number of media projects and viewers of online broadcasting, Gazprom-Media and Uma.Tech face the need to significantly increase the capacity of the content delivery network. “That is why, since 2018, we have been developing a partnership with G-Core Labs, who have a high-performance content delivery network not only in Eastern Europe, but also in all countries and regions of the world that are important to us,” he said.
“By combining our technological capabilities, we effectively distribute even the most serious loads. As a rule, we face such loads during key football events (World Cup, Champions League, Europa League finals) and some major premieres of films and TV series.”
“We are happy to help the Gazprom-Media holding and Uma.Tech in their work on the most ambitious and responsible broadcasting projects,” added G-Core Labs managing director Аndre Reitenbach.. “The G-Core Labs network infrastructure…has more than 100 points of presence located in 65 cities on all continents.”
According to Petr Vinogradov, Uma.Tech CTO, with the growing number of media projects and viewers of online broadcasting, Gazprom-Media and Uma.Tech face the need to significantly increase the capacity of the content delivery network. “That is why, since 2018, we have been developing a partnership with G-Core Labs, who have a high-performance content delivery network not only in Eastern Europe, but also in all countries and regions of the world that are important to us,” he said.
“By combining our technological capabilities, we effectively distribute even the most serious loads. As a rule, we face such loads during key football events (World Cup, Champions League, Europa League finals) and some major premieres of films and TV series.”
“We are happy to help the Gazprom-Media holding and Uma.Tech in their work on the most ambitious and responsible broadcasting projects,” added G-Core Labs managing director Аndre Reitenbach.. “The G-Core Labs network infrastructure…has more than 100 points of presence located in 65 cities on all continents.”