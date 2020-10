Arirang TV, operated by the Korea International Broadcasting Foundation, is based in Seoul and aimed at an overseas audience. It began broadcasting HD content to homes in the UK and in Asia in 2016, and this deal with Globecast means the broadcaster will now reach approximately 26 million homes in HD across Western Europe with its 24-hour news and Korean cultural content in HD.Globecast is handling multiple distribution services for the channel which is being simulcast across Western Europe for three months in SD and HD. It will transmit on Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13B in SD across all of Europe and Astra 2G for in HD for the UK.Globecast is uplinking Arirang TV to the Astra platform via Sainte-Assise, its main teleport in France. The channel will be processed in MPEG-4 DVB-S on the same SD transponder that Arirang is on now to avoid any frequency interruption. “We [already] have a highly valued relationship with Globecas t and we very much trust the technical expertise and the quality of services they provide,” said Lee, Yong-Jae distribution director at Arirang TV. “Given the strength of our relationship, it made absolute sense to expand our partnership, trusting Globecast with this next phase of our company’s growth. Platforms across Europe were eager for us to upgrade to HD, but this had to be achieved as cost-effectively as possible.”