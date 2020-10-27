In the latest part of its mission to advance the standard to accelerate video app development and deployment, RDK Management has announced the availability of RDK4 to power customer-premise equipment (CPE) for video service providers worldwide.
Described as the culmination of joint development between the RDK community and leading app companies, RDK4 is designed to provide a carrier-grade software stack optimised for deploying apps and managing core technical functions of set-top boxes independent of their existing RDK expertise or experience.
It provides standardised APIs that enable operators to integrate new user interfaces, apps and app stores, all using the Lightning app development language and open source SDK. Lightning is used to create lightweight yet high-performance apps and UIs, optimised for use with Firebolt and RDK’s WPE WebKit browser. Although RDK4 is designed for use with Lightning, it also supports the use of HTML5 Web apps and native streaming video apps integrated through Firebolt. As part of the RDK Video Accelerator programme, RDK4 is available on a portfolio of set-top boxes that are pre-loaded with the Metrological App Store and enable operators to develop new Lightning-based UX’s and apps.
At the top layer of RDK4 is the Firebolt application platform. Firebolt provides a common way of supporting Lightning, HTML5 and native streaming apps within RDK. It exposes common interfaces such as video playback, DRM, graphics and video security enabling each app provider to integrate their app to the RDK in a consistent way. Firebolt works with a variety of DRMs and SoC video security integrations, and includes a WPE WebKit browser. With Firebolt, the RDK community says that it is aiming to help service providers accelerate the certification processes required by premium video app providers.
“Our newest software release makes it even easier to develop, test, and deploy video apps across set-top boxes,” said Steve Heeb, president of the RDK consortium. “The new modular plug-in architecture makes it simpler to implement specific technical features or services, based on the individual needs of service providers…The combination of the Firebolt App Platform, Lightning App Language, and Thunder modular approach gives service providers even greater versatility, and we are actively working with leading app companies to pre-integrate with RDK4. In addition, Ultimately, RDK4 continues to enable service providers to benefit from common community development, while retaining control of their apps, device data, and customer experience.”
RDK4 is also available as part of the RDK Video Accelerator program, which provides development and deployment-ready set-top boxes from leading OEMs and chipset suppliers including CommScope, Humax, KAON, Skyworth, Broadcom and Amlogic. These set-top boxes come pre-integrated with the Metrological App Store and RDK4.
