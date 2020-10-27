Increasing 5G adoption and a new wave of affordable-premium handsets, such as Apple’s iPhone SE, will drive the premium smartphone category to an all-time high next year.



This follows a study from CCS Insight, which predicts that the arrival of 5G-enabled iPhones, particularly in Europe and North America, along with existing momentum in China will push worldwide 5G connections to nearly a quarter of a billion by the end of 2020.



“We estimate premium smartphone models accounted for 73% of all smartphone wholesale revenues generated in Western Europe during 2019, rising to a forecast 77% in 2020, and a record 80% in 2021," said Boris Metodiev, associate director at Strategy Analytics commenting on the Global Smartphone Revenue Forecasts report. "Premium models completely dominate the smartphone revenue landscape across Western Europe.”

Added Linda Sui, director at Strategy Analytics: “The premium smartphone market in Western Europe today is being lifted by three major trends. First, there is soaring demand for more affordable 5G smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy A90. Second, there is a growing supply of affordable premium 4G models, such as the Apple iPhone SE (2020). Third, a flood of hungry Chinese brands, such as Vivo and Xiaomi, who compete strongly on price, are piling in to grab a slice of the lucrative European premium smartphone pie.”