The deal will enable Finnish Shared Network – a joint venture between Finnish telcos DNA and Telia – to modernise and futureproof its network across northern and eastern parts of Finland.

Nokia will replace current radio access network (RAN) equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and managed services over the course of the three-year rollout.

The overhaul is primarily driven by 5G deployment and will enable Finnish Shared Network to improve current 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities across the sites.

The network infrastructure upgrade will see Nokia provide field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in over half of rural areas across eastern and northern Finland. The deployment of this entirely new infrastructure will begin in early 2021 and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

Nokia will be responsible for deploying and managing the new network, supporting a range of business models and operating capabilities that will enable Finnish Shared Network to optimise the cost of operations while improving service and network performance.

Antti Jokinen, CEO of Finnish Shared Network, said: “We chose Nokia for its expertise in the market as well as the comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions it offers. Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia’s wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us futureproof our infrastructure investment. We look forward to co-operating with the Nokia team to provide 5G-enabled services in the very near future in an efficient manner.”

Added Tommi Uitto, president, mobile networks, Nokia: “We take great pride in being selected as the trusted partner to modernise Finnish Shared Network’s infrastructure and pave the way to a 5G-enabled future for its customers… We look forward to working closely with Finnish Shared Networks to help them bring DNA’s and Telia’s end customers the best 5G coverage and services across northern and eastern parts of Finland.”