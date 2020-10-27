Celebrating its 20th anniversary by hitting a musical note, French film and distribution company Paramax Films has closed a series of deals for 4K and 8K productions encompassing a diversity of musical genres such as pop, rock, jazz, classical and world music.
Leading the slate is a Paramax Films and K2 production of the leg of the Lumineers tour of their recent album Ill shot at the Zenith in Paris which has been sold to DIRECTV in 4K HDR 5.1. Paramax also sold the Jazz Series concerts filmed in Malta, Bulgaria and Ukraine with Mezzo TV to major national broadcasters in the world including Kultura in Russia and NHK in Japan in 8K HDR, expanding the Japanese broadcaster’s nascent 8K slate.
Auditorium Films also sold Paramax’s concert of Stochelo filmed at the New Morning in Paris to the National network SVT in Sweden, also shot in 4K and HDR while Euroarts sold seven hours’ worth of the Philharmonic Orchestras series in 4K and 5.1 in China.
Also as part of the anniversary, Paramax Films is also working on a series of live 8K concerts – without audiences but with what it calls ‘innovative digital interactivity - in pay-per-view for the end of 2020 in locations in Paris and London.
