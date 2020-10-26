Making the premium music video content catalogue available on over 20 million enabled devices, Vevo has established a partnership with Foxxum, a provider of smart TV solutions for TV manufacturers and content providers.
Foxxum specialises in tailor-made smart TV Solutions which are developed in close collaboration, with their customers, at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain, from silicon vendors through to device manufacturers (OEM), CE brands, TV operators and content providers.
The partnership will bring the Vevo catalogue to an array of smart TVs managed by Foxxum in North America, Europe, Australia, and South America. Vevo will retain full editorial control of its content, with audiences having access to localised and global content dependent on geographic location.
“The addition of Foxxum as a smart TV scaling partner is a significant effort in our OTT strategy,” commented Bernarda Duarte, VP business development, Vevo. “With the vast scale provided by Foxxum’s network of television partners, we will have the opportunity to deliver our library of music videos and original content to even more viewers around the world, tapping into key growing markets, and expanding our efforts around returning music videos to the living room.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with Vevo,” added Foxxum CEO Ronny Lutzi. “Our users will now be able to enjoy Vevo’s brilliant music video experience on their smart TVs and watch the great variety of high-quality music video content offered in their application. This is a significant addition to our premium app catalogue, and we are certain that our footprint and platform’s user experience will enhance Vevo’s global audience.”
