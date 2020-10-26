Millennial-focused 4K UHD channel provider and producer Insight TV is to broadcast two of the most popular events from Red Bull Media House LIVE in November, encompassing street football and break dancing.
On November 14 the channel will premiere Red Bull Street Style Final 2020 freestyle football competition while on November 28 it will offer the live broadcast of the biggest and most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One World Final 2020.
Launched in 2008, Red Bull Street Style combines out-of-the-box creativity with out-of-the-ordinary skills and the elite judging panel has included such legends as Roberto Carlos, Gary Neville, Fabio Cannavaro, Edgar Davids, Luís Nani Almeida and Pável Pardo. With a new online format, anyone could enter a video for a chance to throw down in the official World Championship and more than 500 clips poured in for the judges from the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) to view. The tournament has four stages covering musicality, trick execution and creativity, which have been from May to October this year. Insight TV will have the worldwide live broadcast of the final stage where 24 men and women from 11 different countries face off so the two 2020 champions can revealed.
Taking place live from Salzburg, Austria on, the Red Bull BC One World Final will feature an invitational line-up of eight of the world’s best b-boys and b-girls battling it out for coveted World Champion title. The first Red Bull BC One World Final was held in Biel, Switzerland, back in 2004. Host cities for the season’s climax since have included Berlin, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Moscow and Rio de Janeiro among others. Most recently, the 2019 Red Bull BC One World Final was hosted in Mumbai, India, with global viewership amounting to over 17 million.
Red Bull Media House and Insight TV are also partnering on a new series about the global phenomenon and culture of breaking that is scheduled to premiere in the Spring 2021.
“By broadcasting these events live, we are celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and perseverance during these challenging time,” commented Arun Maljaars, VP content and channels, Insight TVnsight TV. “Red Bull and Insight TV are stopping at nothing to bring viewers around the world a chance to see winning performances from exceptionally talented men and women who are participating from all parts of the globe.”
