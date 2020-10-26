In what it says is likely to be one of the most relevant deployments of the Google TV platform, Mirada has announced the commercial launch of its Android TV Operator Tier with custom launcher for Mexican operator izzi.









Commenting on the launch, The integrated software solutions provider for digital TV operators and broadcaster is offering the operator the service through a partnership with Google for Android TV integration, Verimatrix for conditional access and new premium set-top box manufacturers, including Skyworth and ZTE.The launch is the extension of izzi’s pay-TV service from Linux set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets and laptops to Android TV hybrid set-top boxes. With a Mirada custom-made TV input service API, the deployment is said to mark the first ever launch of Android TV for an operator which uses hybrid Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB)/over-the-top (OTT) set-top boxes to provide a TV service through its cable infrastructure.The service is based on Mirada’s Iris solution rather than Google’s generic user interface such that izzi’s brand identity and the subscribers’ viewing experience remains the same. It also enriches the default Android TV experience with premium functionalities of Mirada’s Iris solution. Android TV-based set-top boxes with Mirada’s software will be commercialised by izzi as a new premium product branded izzitv smart.Through its custom launcher for the Android TV Operator Tier, Mirada says that izzi's subscribers will be able to enjoy live and on-demand content with all the advanced features of Iris, in addition to the advantages that come with the Android environment, including access to Google Play Store, applications such as Netflix and YouTube and the built-in Chromecast digital media player.Commenting on the launch, izzi CEO, Salvi Folch said: “At izzi, we are always looking to have innovative products. We are convinced that our izzitv smart offer is the best video experience available in Mexico. Our interface has all the content that users want in a single device adding the best of linear TV, video-on-demand, apps, games and Android TV functionalities. It also includes the possibility of using voice control to operate the device, which is an innovation in the Mexican market.”