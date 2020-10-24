UK-based post-production and content-servicing company Virtual Post has announced a restructuring designed to service its growing cloud-based clientele, an indication, said the company, of the accelerated acceptance of the virtual post-production model that it has offered for the last six years.





In 2019, Virtual Post expanded its capacity in its Brighton HQ from eight to 30 offline suites. In the last six months, it has increased its output hours by 50% and expanded its production company client base with new clients such as Hello Mary, Chatterbox and the Future Group. The first part of the new strategy is the appointment of a new operations manager and production assistant in the form of Ian Grey (pictured), an experienced freelance post-production supervisor and online finisher/colourist.



Grey’s 15-year career spans hundreds of projects in television, international feature films, digital cinema, music videos and commercials. His recent credits include award-winning British film Farming, comedy feature film Eaten by Lions and Britain’s Unsung Heroes for Channel 4.



In his first full-time role in more than a decade, Grey will work alongside co-manager Ellen Alberti and two operations coordinators in Virtual Post’s expanding post-production department. His responsibilities will include the training and development support of all Virtual Post’s editing teams.



Also joining the Virtual Post team is Hollie Trist, who takes up the position of post-production assistant. Trist, who has previously worked for Baby Cow and Factory Films, will report to Becky Rothwell, who joined the company earlier in the year as post-production manager. Finally, Liban Diriye, who joined Virtual Post at its inception as content-services supervisor, has been promoted from operations to a sales and marketing role.



All new staff will report directly to Virtual Post founder and CEO Jon Lee. Commenting on the appointments he said: "We would clearly never have wished for our long-time vision of a remote, flexible, cloud-based post facility to be realised under these circumstances. Thanks to next-generation technology, we can replicate the traditional post-experience remotely, without compromising quality or service. Combined with our flexible workspace in Brighton and London , that means we can offer the best of both the virtual and physical worlds to our growing roster of clients."