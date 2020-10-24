 Novasports World offers Greek football live and on demand worldwide | Pay-TV | News | Rapid TV News
Greek provider of bundled home entertainment, pay-TV and communication services, Nova, has launched Novasports World, aimed at Greek football fans living abroad.
Nova says that the new channel will show live and on demand all matches in the Greek top flight football league, Super League Greece, including Panathinaikos, Olympiakos, Atromitos Athens and Apollon Smyrnis. ,

Novasports World will also broadcast fan favourite shows Time of Champions and Super Euroleague, as well as matches and special tribute shows from the archives, including Classic Zone, Timeline, Novasports Moments, Novasports Challenge and Game Story.

Viewers will also be able to watch the National Women’s Football Team qualifiers for Euro 2021.

Novasports World broadcasts 24/7 in HD quality and is available on online.novasports.gr/en, providing flexible purchasing opportunities per game or for the entire duration of the regular season.

