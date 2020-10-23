



Enabling viewers to discover social-media videos tailored to their interests on the leading TV line, VIZIO has announced that its SmartCast users in the US and Canada can now access the Facebook Watch TV app.

The move means that viewers can now enjoy Facebook videos on the big screen with personalised recommendations and other personalised TV experiences tailored to individual interests and social connections. VIZIO SmartCast TV users select the Facebook Watch app icon from the SmartCast Home screen and follow a prompt for a one-time Facebook login.



New content includes Facebook Originals such as Red Table Talk, covering social issues in real time with Jada Pinkett Smith; the recently launched Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan; the daytime Emmy-winning show, Returning the Favor, with Mike Rowe; talk show, STEVE on Watch. It also includes music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various genres. Watch videos you’ve saved, shared, or uploaded to Facebook.



“Bringing Facebook Watch to SmartCast furthers our mission to provide VIZIO customers with direct-to-device access to all of their favourite apps and channels in one place,” said VIZIO chief revenue officer Mike O’Donnell. “The Facebook Watch TV app helps connect audiences with content that matches their interests, all from the VIZIO SmartCast home screen.”