Gen Z is quickly becoming one of the world’s most powerful consumer segments – as one of the youngest generations, it amounts to a third of the world’s population and controls an estimated spending power of $143 billion annually. With 98% of Gen Z owning a smartphone, App Annie said that was a clear indication that businesses looking to reach the demographic need to prioritise mobile - particularly as people are people are turning to mobile now more than ever during the pandemic.



App Annie's report, How to Build a Winning Gen Z Strategy on Mobile, revealed the mobile habits of Gen Z. It showed that TikTok and Snapchat are the most over-indexed apps among Gen Z, in nine out of 10 markets analysed, indicating the importance of a photo and video-first strategy; and Gen Z’s engagement is deeper in apps (excluding games) with 20% more sessions per user in top apps than older groups.



In the UK, the top entertainment apps used by Gen Z by monthly average use (MAU) for Q3 2020 had Twitch at number 1, followed by Disney+, Netflix, 4oD, Amazon Prime Video, ITV Player, BBC iPlayer, IMDb Movies and TV, Sky Go and The National Lottery.



“Gen Z has never known a world without their smartphone," said Ted Krantz App Annie CEO, commenting on the How to Build a Winning Gen Z Strategy on Mobile report. "They see the world through this mobile first lens. As new consumers, businesses have an opportunity to earn their loyalty. App Annie connects brands to the mobile preferences of this generation.”

