Under the agreement, Tele Columbus will integrate OpenVault’s solutions into networks serving 2.4 million IP-capable households to improve user experiences and optimise broadband network performance across its PΫUR brand. Through deployment of OpenVault’s Operations & Analytics module, Tele Columbus will gain insights into real time network broadband capacities and usage patterns.

“During the global pandemic, reliability, quality of service and customer support have been more important than ever. Leveraging OpenVault’s vast expertise and experience in network management to proactively identify consumption trends will ensure continued delivery of best-in-class broadband service,” said Dietmar Pöltl, CTO of Tele Columbus Group commenting on the deal.

Added Mark Trudeau, MD of OpenVault Europe and CEO of OpenVault LLC: “Tele Columbus has raised the bar in Germany for providing best-in-class quality service and anticipating customers’ usage needs, especially during challenging times. By helping Tele Columbus to optimise network performance, OpenVault can support continued delivery of award-winning service that builds subscriber loyalty and revenue.”