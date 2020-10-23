The solution is designed to provide an OTT VOD service for web browsers, enabling users to customise a platform by adding their logo and choosing the skin from a selection of interfaces. Video content is protected with digital rights management tools and services can be monetised via integration with Paypal in two models: transactional VOD (TVOD) and subscription VOD (SVOD).

Insys VOD Express is cloud-based, integrating with AWS Media Services to prepare video for distribution, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert, a file-based video transcoding service that enables VOD content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery at scale. Through AWS Elemental MediaPackage, video content is prepared and protected for delivery over the internet. Customers can ensure high quality, low latency delivery with Amazon CloudFront. Insys VOD Express also integrates with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), enabling seamless workflows with the archive.

Krzysztof Bartkowski, CEO, Insys Video Technologies, commented: “Creating and delivering an OTT video service can be extremely complex and time-consuming. Insys VOD Express is designed to simplify the process for video providers to quickly introduce and monetise VOD services. Being built on AWS means video providers can easily scale as demand increases.”