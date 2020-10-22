Bidding to accelerate the development and deployment of the Broadcast Stack software platform onto a wide array of customer premises equipment (CPE) and consumer electronics devices used to access video services, Technicolor has announced a technology partnership with Google.







The move is the latest development in Technicolor’s Connected Home’s ongoing commitment to use open technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world, with the ultimate goal to help them deliver “seamless” connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers. This the company says will be achieved by creating “best-in-class” CPE and partnering with leading companies in the connected home ecosystem.



And at the heart of this for Technicolor will be Android TV whose global popularity, the company noted, continues to grow as network service providers (NSPs) search for a more efficient and cost-effective way to develop hybrid solutions that integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems (CAS) with over-the-top (OTT) services.



“Until now, NSPs have had to custom integrate CAS capabilities into Android TV devices. This has been a costly and time-consuming process that can require 18 months or more of development and testing before offerings can be brought to market,” said Brian Jentz, vice president at the video product unit of Technicolor Connected Home. “The Google Broadcast Stack makes it possible to cut the process down by 50%; it also reduces the total cost of ownership associated with deploying these hybrid devices at scale. This is a result that we have seen again and again around the world. Technicolor has deployed hybrid devices in all regions, across all major CAS and broadcast streams, including terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV environments.”



Technicolor is working with Google to create a common broadcast stack on Android TV devices that supports features such as open architectures with extension capabilities that enable country-specific features; playback and record functionality; electronic programme guides (EPG); IPTV support for the standardised pieces.



"Our work with Technicolor on the Google Broadcast Stack allows NSPs to quickly deliver the performance and quality that subscribers expect. It improves the time-to-market for making these capabilities available, while simplifying the upgrade process. It also enables multi-sourcing, which — in turn — reduces the integration effort of OEMs," added Shalini Govil-Pai, head of Android TV at Google.