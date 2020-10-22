Acting in a manner reminiscent of the growing popularity of the growing BBC/ITV joint venture subscription video-on-demand service, online TV provider Netgem has teamed with the France Channel to launch what it calls the first ‘BritBox-like’ international SVOD service for French original programming.
Indeed the new offering will aims to follow a similar model as BritBox for British content, where the France Channel premium offering will promote French original programming abroad. The new service brings together in a single place a range of programmes encompassing films, TV series, drama, animation, documentaries and other TV shows.
The partners say the service will offer an “unprecedented” width of content made available for international reach will be aggregated on the Netgem multiscreen platform as deployed in France under the MyVIDEOFUTUR service and in the UK with Netgem TV for fibre internet service providers. The application developed by Netgem will be available on iOS, Android, web browsers and on the Roku connected TV platform in the USA. Netgem will provide France Channel with an end-to-end solution delivered as-a-service, enabling SVOD services in multiscreen mode. The service will be launched in the US in early 2021 under the French Channel brand.
Commenting on the offer, Netgem Group CEO Mathias Hautefort said: “ We are very pleased to take part in this ambitious project alongside France Channel and to help French programming reach more audiences and cross new borders. France Channel can count on our know-how in creating immersive user experiences and the strength of our multiscreen content platform, currently deployed to a number of telecom operator customers in France and the UK.”
“The partnership with Netgem is strategic for the development of our international service added Julien Verley, president and founder of France Channels. “We are delighted to kick off this journey with a recognised technology player who shares with us the vision for this unprecedented project. We’re looking forward to becoming the go-to destination for all French and French culture enthusiasts in the US and beyond.”
The partners say the service will offer an “unprecedented” width of content made available for international reach will be aggregated on the Netgem multiscreen platform as deployed in France under the MyVIDEOFUTUR service and in the UK with Netgem TV for fibre internet service providers. The application developed by Netgem will be available on iOS, Android, web browsers and on the Roku connected TV platform in the USA. Netgem will provide France Channel with an end-to-end solution delivered as-a-service, enabling SVOD services in multiscreen mode. The service will be launched in the US in early 2021 under the French Channel brand.
Commenting on the offer, Netgem Group CEO Mathias Hautefort said: “ We are very pleased to take part in this ambitious project alongside France Channel and to help French programming reach more audiences and cross new borders. France Channel can count on our know-how in creating immersive user experiences and the strength of our multiscreen content platform, currently deployed to a number of telecom operator customers in France and the UK.”
“The partnership with Netgem is strategic for the development of our international service added Julien Verley, president and founder of France Channels. “We are delighted to kick off this journey with a recognised technology player who shares with us the vision for this unprecedented project. We’re looking forward to becoming the go-to destination for all French and French culture enthusiasts in the US and beyond.”