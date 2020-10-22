AT&T, WarnerMedia and General Motors (GM) have launched WarnerMedia Ride in the US – a streaming service available at no extra charge to consumers with AT&T unlimited data plans in GM connected cars.

Vehicle owners will be able to access video on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots, including news and sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and TNT. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max on qualifying data plans next year. GM has more than 1 million data subscribers, led primarily by families in SUVs.

Santiago Chamorro, vice-president, GM Global Connected Services, said: “General Motors pioneered the connected car industry and we continue to put our customers at the centre of what those connections can offer.

“The addition of WarnerMedia’s library of podcasts, movies and television programming – combined with AT&T’s Wi-Fi connectivity – is just another way we’re enhancing the ownership experience for our customers, whether that’s a family looking to entertain kids in a Chevrolet Suburban or a commuter enjoying a favourite podcast in a Cadillac CT5.”

Added Barry Loudis, vice president, WarnerMedia Content Experiences: “This relationship with GM means we can fully connect car owners with new immersive experiences and exclusive content to create meaningful connections for the whole family.

WarnerMedia Ride will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across US domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia Ride app on the App Store or Google Play and can access content once the app senses the vehicle’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max as a unique premium bundle of connectivity and content for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers next year. This would mean 10,000 hours of curated premium content from brands such as HBO Max, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and more through in-vehicle Wi-Fi.