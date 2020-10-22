Spanish league football governing body LaLiga has opened an official account on Twitch, becoming the first major European sports competition to join the global streaming service.

With the aim of furthering connections with Twitch’s highly engaged community of superfans, LaLiga will launch a new weekly series of compilations, clips and special programmes featuring LaLiga players, ambassadors and icons. It will also publish original shows produced by LaLiga North America, the league’s operation covering the US, Canada and Mexico.

Content launching this week will focus on this weekend’s El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, including profiles, debates and live warm-up from the match.

Through Twitch, LaLiga will provide regular new programming and content aimed at both English and Spanish-speaking audiences with exclusive insights into the competition, its clubs and its global influence.

Scheduled programming to be broadcast on Twitch will include a series of shows produced by LaLiga North America. These will take the form of anchor shows in English and Spanish, hosted by recognised talent and including matchday reviews and previews of the week’s upcoming action. Other short- and long-form programming will also be created to provide further unique access and perspectives into the competition, including interviews with top footballers.

LaLiga has already built a strong following on Twitch service via its eLaLiga Santander eSports account. It has created events on the Twitch platform in recent months, including the #eLaLigaAllStar tournament held with leading gamers to celebrate the return of the league’s official eSports competition, eLaLiga Santander.

Alfredo Bermejo, LaLiga's director of digital strategy, said: “As a global entertainment brand, LaLiga aims to offer the best product in the world. After the good experience with eLaLiga Santander, the official LaLiga account on Twitch is an opportunity to take the next step in our content and social media strategy. Twitch is a service that allows us to reach a new type of audience and explore new content formats to reach our global fanbase.”

Added Farhan Ahmed, strategic partnerships manager at Twitch: "LaLiga's approach to this collaboration, built around enhancing the fan experience through unique content, promises to be innovative, exciting and impactful. We can't wait to see how the community of superfans interact and immerse themselves in this content."