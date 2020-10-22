High performance content delivery specialist Varnish Software has partnered with Intel and VMWare to integrate its technology into a new virtualised content delivery network (vCDN) solution, VMWare Telco Cloud.

The scalable solution is optimised for live media streaming and gaming and offers more than 190Gbps network capacity on edge nodes.

VMWare Telco Cloud is aimed at telecoms service providers who want to build their own CDNs. Because they own the networks over which content - like streaming video - is transmitted, this new approach has several advantages over traditional CDNs.

As content consumption continues to grow exponentially – with extra demand globally due to the pandemic - content needs to be served to users in greater volumes, at a higher resolution, with a better experience than ever before, and crucially, at a reasonable cost.

Instead of building capacity for peak demand, a more cost-effective, agile approach is to use cloud-native and virtualisation technologies to optimise infrastructure and assign resources as needed.

The vCDN leverages the benefits of Varnish’s Edge Cloud solution, with Varnish edge caching nodes offering high throughput as well as TLS termination at high speeds. Varnish also enables storage of 100TB+ at the edge, meaning huge content libraries can be located much closer to users. With the combination of Varnish Edge Cloud, VMware vSphere and NSX and 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Varnish says the solution can deliver ‾200 Gbps video content with high quality of experience from a single server in a virtualised environment.

Varnish CEO Lars Larsson said: “This jointly engineered solution delivers a scalable CDN with higher performance, superior quality, lower costs, and more importantly the agility and manageability required to grow and operate in a fast-paced competitive market. Operators need to continue meeting the high expectations of consumers as content services become an even larger and more important revenue stream for them. In order to do that they need to rethink their network architectures, moving storage and caching to the outermost edge of the network.

“Varnish’s expertise in this area and industry-leading high performance digital content distribution technology is integral to solving this challenge, and so we’re delighted to partner with Intel and VMware to help more customers future proof their network.”