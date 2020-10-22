Just over two years after it began its mission to enable telcos, media firms and pay-TV providers to optimise current infrastructures and capitalise on OTT distribution, Synamedia has appointed Genesys chief executive Paul Segre as its new CEO.





Adding commenting on the appointment and the new strategic aim, Synamedia chairman Abe Peled remarked: “It is thanks to Yves’s drive, leadership and passion over the last two years that Synamedia is the market-leading business it is today. We thank Yves and wish him continued success as he pursues new opportunities. Paul is taking over the reins of a business with an impressive customer roster, a strong pipeline and a reputation for award-winning innovation. Paul’s appointment signals our readiness and enthusiasm for the next chapter in our journey. His leadership track record, breadth of business experience, and ability to scale software businesses will be invaluable as we move forward with innovative solutions and services designed for the IP era.” Segre takes over the reins of the independent video software provider with immediate e effect replacing the departing Yves Padrines. Synamedia said that with his telecoms software industry pedigree and his experience building high-growth businesses, Segre is the right choice to lead Synamedia’s next phase of growth. Segre spent 18 years at customer experience software firm Genesys, latterly as CEO and then Chairman. He led the $1.6 billion spin out of Genesys from Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia) in 2012, backed by the Permira Funds, the same investment house that bought Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business to form Synamedia. Commenting on his appointment, Segre (pictured) said: “It is a rare and exciting opportunity to help shape a market leader in an industry where IP opens up new opportunities. Synamedia has a fantastically innovative portfolio, including the Infinite platform, a raft of anti-piracy solutions, video network technologies and the new Synamedia Iris addressable advertising solution. I am thrilled to lead the firm as we accelerate our growth and become the uncontested leader of video solutions for an IP world.”Going forward, Synamedia’s goal will be to help existing customers and new direct-to-consumer players embrace IP distribution and build sustainable, profitable businesses. Just weeks ago it launched the VN Cloud managed service, claiming to be able to provide a managed service for its entire video network portfolio in the cloud.Adding commenting on the appointment and the new strategic aim, Synamedia chairman Abe Peled remarked: “It is thanks to Yves’s drive, leadership and passion over the last two years that Synamedia is the market-leading business it is today. We thank Yves and wish him continued success as he pursues new opportunities. Paul is taking over the reins of a business with an impressive customer roster, a strong pipeline and a reputation for award-winning innovation. Paul’s appointment signals our readiness and enthusiasm for the next chapter in our journey. His leadership track record, breadth of business experience, and ability to scale software businesses will be invaluable as we move forward with innovative solutions and services designed for the IP era.”