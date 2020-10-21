Even though it noted the headwinds caused by Covid-19, Vualto has announced positive year-on-year growth figures for the first half of 2020, noting that the business has continued to expand with new customer wins and an enhanced international offering.
The live and on-demand video streaming and DRM provider says that during the first six months it has showed continued commitment to its expansion strategy. This follows a successful consolidation of its portfolio to three key products, VCH (Vualto Control Hub), VUDRM and CLIP2VU, streamlining its offering.
In addition to an overall 9% increase in revenue compared to H1 2019, Vualto said it was also on course to expand its employee base by 20% by the end of the year, with recruitment currently underway. The business is looking to strengthen its 24/7 support team to cater to its growing customer base and appoint a new partner manager to identify and grow new strategic partnerships, alongside creating a reseller scheme for vualto products.
In addition to securing new strategic partnerships, Vualto attributed its growth in part to what it called a healthy customer win pipeline in 2020. The has secured contracts internationally with Spanish radio and television provider RTVE, French public national broadcaster France TV, Canadian Multinational Mass Media and Entertainment provider Corus, South American telecoms company Claro and the European Parliament.
The growth in the international DRM business has been reflected in its ongoing development of distributed DRM licence servers with a new cluster recently deployed in Paris. A Singapore cluster is also due to go live imminently to more closely support customers in the Far East.
For VUDRM customers, Vualto said that it was now possible to access granular detail in real-time, thanks to a customised dashboard and access to real-time licence stats, enabling a deeper understanding of viewer habits. An additional update to the digital rights management platform is the enabling of geo restrictions to no longer be confined to the CDN level. Vualto has also been working to explore the potential of the CBCS standard.
“We’re delighted to see continued growth and positive momentum in our business during what has been a difficult time for industries across the world,” commented Vualto CEO and co-founder Camilla Young. “We remain committed to delivering quality customer service, despite the uncertainties presented by the pandemic. Of equal importance has been the maintaining of our people-centric culture. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do and we’re proud to have continued to support our people remotely, prioritising their mental health and well-being in these new times.”
