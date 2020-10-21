As part of its plan to roll out ultrafast broadband across the UK, Virgin Media has begun a series of field tests trials of a new range of Google Nest Smart Home packages designed to work alongside the gigabit infrastructure.









“Our ultrafast broadband, combined with Google’s exciting range of smart security products, allow our customers to take their smart-home ambitions to the next level and stay safe and secure,” commented Annie Brooks, executive director of product at Virgin Media. "The flexible range of bundles on offer give our customers even more ways to get their hands on the smartest home security tech and with our specially trained engineers and support on hand from day one, they can have complete confidence in the service.” The UK cable company’s Virgin Media customers in Cardiff, Manchester and Southampton will be the first to trial the new service and new connected home products. The Google Next Hub includes a touchscreen display and speaker allowing users to control connected devices in their home, get answers to questions from Google, watch videos on YouTube, play songs, and establish personal routines. The Hub also connects to other smart devices, such as the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Cam, to help see and talk to whoever’s at a doorway.External cameras with live video connected to apps were top of consumers’ wish lists when it came to connected home security devices, with nearly a third (29%) of people wanting one for their home. To cater for demand, Virgin Media has partnered with Google to provide three bundles that include Google’s Nest Hub, cameras and doorbell products all powered by the Gig1 gigabit broadband service. “Our ultrafast broadband, combined with Google’s exciting range of smart security products, allow our customers to take their smart-home ambitions to the next level and stay safe and secure,” commented Annie Brooks, executive director of product at Virgin Media. "The flexible range of bundles on offer give our customers even more ways to get their hands on the smartest home security tech and with our specially trained engineers and support on hand from day one, they can have complete confidence in the service.”