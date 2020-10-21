Premium factual distributor Flame Distribution has finalised a raft of sales agreements in South Korea and China on a selection of the company’s unscripted series and specials.
In South Korea, public broadcaster KBS has snapped up Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future (1 x 57’ – pictured) which tells the true story of how the actions of one Swedish teenager went on to inspire a global movement that has pushed the fight against climate change further than ever before. The doc is by Entertain Me Productions.
In China online video streaming site iQIYI, one of the largest in the world has licensed a selection of documentary series, specials and shorts from the distributor which include titles such as Billionaire Wonderland, How Not to Get Cancer? and #Beasts. The new acquisitions follow on from two previously unannounced deals that were concluded with Flame earlier this year for The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World, and Cat Report, which already aired and according to iQIYI did extremely well on their platform.
In addition, Huanxi Media, has licensed a selection of 50.5 hours of content for their SVOD platform, which includes a package of biographies and documentaries produced by Entertain Me Productions such as Ariana Grande: State of Mind (1 x 60’), Elvis: The Men Who Knew Him Best (1 x 120’), Freddie Mercury: The Ultimate Showman (1 x 60’) Harry and Meghan: When Two Became Three (1 x 60’), Alien Autopsy: The Search for Answers (4 x 60’), Hollywood’s Dark Secret (1 x 60’) to name a few.
Further titles also included as part of this deal from other producers include Britney Spears: Breaking Point (1 x 60’ by Waddell Media), The Greatest Air Race (1 x 60’ by All of Us Productions), For Love or Money (5 x 60’ by BBC Studios), Food Safari Water (13 x ½ hrs by Kismet Productions), and more. Rounding out the Chinese slate, Alibaba-owned Youku has taken Food Safari Earth (13 x 30’) produced by Kismet Productions for its SVOD platform.
“These sales highlight the growing buoyancy in segments of the Asian market, especially as the demand for non-scripted content seems to be accelerating during Covid,” said Fiona Gilroy, content sales and acquisitions director, Flame Distribution. “We are delighted to have finalised these deals with such prominent partners, and to see our non-scripted fare further extend its reach into these territories.”
