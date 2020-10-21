UK indie back2back Productions has announced that it has attracted investment from broadcasters on both sides of the Atlantic for three of its series set to air on UKTV’s entertainment channel Dave and BBC Earth and on Discovery’s Travel in the US.
New series Exploration Volcano joins Scrap Kings, and Unexplained: Caught on Camera for renewal while two of back2back’s most popular shows: Scrap Kings and Unexplained: Caught on Camera have been renewed for Quest and Really.
Exploration Volcano (WT) (8x60’ - pictured) explores the most active lava volcanoes on Planet Earth. The series is presented by ‘extreme volcanologist adrenaline junkie’ Christopher Horsley, a volcano access specialist, photographer and expedition guide. Local teams on the ground at volcanoes across the globe, from DRC to Nicaragua, Ethiopia to Philippines are in pre-production ready to start filming in early 2021. Adventure filmmaker Caroline Menzies is series producer on the new series with Hat Trick International managing global rights to sell the show internationally. It has received pre-investment from UKTV and has been ordered for BBC Earth.
Quest has ordered a fourth and fifth season of Scrap Kings, which is set to roll out on the factual, entertainment and lifestyle channel in January 2021. A tribute to the show’s explosive popularity — in every sense — is that two new seasons of 20 x 60’, double the length of the previous 20-episode series. Scrap Kings follows a colourful cast of demolition experts as they bang, blow, smash and crunch their way around the UK. The new season promises louder explosions and bigger challenges than ever as our kings and queens of destruction knock down the nation’s biggest buildings and blow up bridges, factories and heavy plant. Distributed by Discovery Networks International, the two new seasons are fully funded by Quest. It will be executive produced by Notman-Watt for back2back and series produced by Nigel Gainsborough.
back2back has also received the greenlight for 10 hours of paranormal content on the back of a renewal from Discovery’s Really channel. Pre-sales from Really and Discovery’s Travel Channel in the US will see back2back produce a second season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera (10 x 60’), which uses a clip-show format to explore UGC footage, from poltergeist activity caught on mobile phones to ghostly apparitions on CCTV systems and car dash-cams. A team of paranormal experts casts a critical eye over the footage and listens to the first-hand accounts of the people involved as they attempt to explain the unexplainable.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera is produced by Daniela Carson and is represented globally by Boat Rocker Studios. The new season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera is expected to air on Really later this year.
All deals were brokered by David Notman-Watt, founder and managing director of back2back who will also act as executive producer on all the series. Commenting on the deals he said: “It’s important to say that we’re proud and grateful that, in these uncertain times, we have been given the opportunity to bring an important and fascinating concept in action adventure …All three series are exceptional and will 100% repay everybody’s faith in them.”
Added Natalie Vinet VP global sales factual Boat Rocker Studios: “Boat Rocker is delighted to be distributing another series of Unexplained: Caught on Camera. The show has spooked and terrified viewers around the world in equal measure and we look forward to surprising international buyers with even more unexplained paranormal phenomena.”
Exploration Volcano (WT) (8x60’ - pictured) explores the most active lava volcanoes on Planet Earth. The series is presented by ‘extreme volcanologist adrenaline junkie’ Christopher Horsley, a volcano access specialist, photographer and expedition guide. Local teams on the ground at volcanoes across the globe, from DRC to Nicaragua, Ethiopia to Philippines are in pre-production ready to start filming in early 2021. Adventure filmmaker Caroline Menzies is series producer on the new series with Hat Trick International managing global rights to sell the show internationally. It has received pre-investment from UKTV and has been ordered for BBC Earth.
Quest has ordered a fourth and fifth season of Scrap Kings, which is set to roll out on the factual, entertainment and lifestyle channel in January 2021. A tribute to the show’s explosive popularity — in every sense — is that two new seasons of 20 x 60’, double the length of the previous 20-episode series. Scrap Kings follows a colourful cast of demolition experts as they bang, blow, smash and crunch their way around the UK. The new season promises louder explosions and bigger challenges than ever as our kings and queens of destruction knock down the nation’s biggest buildings and blow up bridges, factories and heavy plant. Distributed by Discovery Networks International, the two new seasons are fully funded by Quest. It will be executive produced by Notman-Watt for back2back and series produced by Nigel Gainsborough.
back2back has also received the greenlight for 10 hours of paranormal content on the back of a renewal from Discovery’s Really channel. Pre-sales from Really and Discovery’s Travel Channel in the US will see back2back produce a second season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera (10 x 60’), which uses a clip-show format to explore UGC footage, from poltergeist activity caught on mobile phones to ghostly apparitions on CCTV systems and car dash-cams. A team of paranormal experts casts a critical eye over the footage and listens to the first-hand accounts of the people involved as they attempt to explain the unexplainable.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera is produced by Daniela Carson and is represented globally by Boat Rocker Studios. The new season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera is expected to air on Really later this year.
All deals were brokered by David Notman-Watt, founder and managing director of back2back who will also act as executive producer on all the series. Commenting on the deals he said: “It’s important to say that we’re proud and grateful that, in these uncertain times, we have been given the opportunity to bring an important and fascinating concept in action adventure …All three series are exceptional and will 100% repay everybody’s faith in them.”
Added Natalie Vinet VP global sales factual Boat Rocker Studios: “Boat Rocker is delighted to be distributing another series of Unexplained: Caught on Camera. The show has spooked and terrified viewers around the world in equal measure and we look forward to surprising international buyers with even more unexplained paranormal phenomena.”