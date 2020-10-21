Using 5G mmWave spectrum with carrier aggregation, a technology that combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network, the companies combined eight separate channels of spectrum to achieve the multi-gigabit speeds.



When fully mature, 5G technology has the potential of reaching speeds up to 10Gbps, latency under 5 milliseconds, and service deployment times of 90 minutes. It will enable mobile connections to happen at up to 500 km/h with the ability to manage over a million devices per km2 and data volumes of 10 Tb/s/km2. Verizon and its collaborators are continuing to drive to maximise the potential of the technology. Earlier this year, analyst firm Omdia predicted that 5G will take the consumer market by storm.

“Our strategy from the beginning has always been to reshape the world by driving innovation and leading the way in deploying the keenly differentiated 5G Ultra Wideband experience customers can only get from the mmWave based 5G network. It is the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future,” said Brian Mecum, vice-president of device technology at Verizon.



“We have been driving the evolution of 5G technology from the early days and we continue to aggressively drive innovation – pushing the limits of the technology further and faster for our customers. This latest achievement is yet another milestone in providing a genuinely differentiated service for our customers on mmWave.”