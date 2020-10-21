As it celebrated its fifth year in bringing together broadcasters, service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and technology vendors, the Ultra HD Forum has refreshed its Guidelines and offers to better reflect its activities during a business environment still dominated by Covid-19.
Version 2.4 of the Forum’s Guidelines includes more material on live over-the-top (OTT) distribution of Ultra HD (UHD). The Forum’s online UHD service tracker has also received what is said to be a significant upgrade, including new prominence given to Next Generation Audio (NGA). And the Forum plans to issue its first Watermarking API before the end of the year.
The Ultra HD Forum has published free Guidelines for the UHD community since 2016. The Guidelines have been a source of reference information as the television industry has launched and incrementally enhanced UHD services. The document presents a “foundation layer” of readily available, mature technologies, and an “enhancement layer,” including newer, more leading-edge technologies. Throughout five years of Guidelines development, more than 35 Forum member companies have contributed to the effort.
The key additions within Version 2.4 of the Guidelines include a number of minor updates, but also what he Forum calls some substantial additions, such as Objective measurement and analysis of the quality of HDR Tone Mapping; UHD live event distribution via OTT; new and updated Annexes.
The Forum’s new UHD Service Tracker now identifies 190 commercial consumer-facing and B2B UHD television service offerings, collating selected information from over three billion user subscriptions worldwide.
The Ultra HD Forum has also committed to the release of its Watermarking API for Encoder Integration before the end of 2020. This includes a generic C-language API enabling the interfacing of a transcoder and a watermark pre-processor (WMP). The API generates so-called A/B variants for Adaptive Bitrate content for both baseband and compressed forensic watermarking technologies. The vendor-agnostic API will facilitate the distribution of premium UHD content.
Commenting on the announcements, Benjamin Schwarz, who maintains the Tracker for the Forum said: “UHD service launches have continued to accelerate since 2013 when YouTube first streamed 4K publicly. Despite the Covid-related slowdown, growth this year is already at double digits again.”
