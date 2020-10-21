 Moonbug and KT partner to bring CoComelon to South Korea | IPTV | News | Rapid TV News
Children’s entertainment company Moonbug has announced a new partnership with Korean IPTV operator KT Corporation to bring its children’s 3D animated series CoComelon to South Korea as the platform’s major English educational brand.
Viewers will be able to access episodes across all KT platforms including Olleh TV and Seezn, with new content set to arrive throughout the year.

Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA and APAC, Moonbug, said: “CoComelon has been entertaining millions of kids across the globe with its engaging and educational children’s content. Our goal is to continue bringing CoComelon to new audiences and as one of the biggest IPTV providers, KT is a strong partner to do so in South Korea.”

With a YouTube channel that has over 92.8 million subscribers and 3.5 billion views per month, CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities like chores with a sense of enthusiasm and positivity. With its bright and bold colors, CoComelon is aimed at preschoolers, teaching them to recognise letters, numbers, animal sounds and colours.

“We are pleased to start CoComelon, the world’s most-viewed YouTube Kids channel, on KT’s IPTV platform,” said Song Jae-Ho, head of KT’s Media Platform Business. “KT and Moonbug will work together to provide the best educational media content for Korean children.”

