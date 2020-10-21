Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) has expanded and relocated Jump Studio, Asia’s first mixed reality capture studio, to its headquarters in Seoul, and unveiled plans to promote its 5G content business in full-scale.

Launched in April 2020, Jump Studio uses Microsoft’s volumetric video capture technology to create holographic videos by shooting a person’s dynamic movements through 106 cameras. By combining these with SKT’s T Real Platform, which is built with spatial recognition and rendering technologies, the result is highly immersive, mixed reality content that can be played on most devices including Android/iOS smartphones, head-mounted displays and AR glasses.

SKT says Jump Studio can significantly reduce content production time from months to one or two weeks, at less than half the cost, and is ideally placed for the production of new ways for companies to enhance their customer experience, as the Covid pandemic drives the importance of non-face-to-face services.

With Jump Studio, SKT plans to promote its 5G content business in two different directions at the same time. It will focus on producing truly immersive content at reasonable costs for the entertainment, advertising, sports and education companies, while also actively distributing content through Jump AR and Jump VR apps in Korea and international markets.

SKT plans to expand the content libraries of Jump AR and VR apps, and is currently in talks with various mobile carriers and media companies in Europe, North America and Asia for collaboration in services as well as content.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding with PCCW Group to launch Jump AR and Jump VR services in Hong Kong and Macau. The two companies will co-operate in the marketing of Jump AR and Jump VR and jointly produce and invest in 5G content.

Ryu Young-sang, president of Mobile Network Operations Division at SKT, said: “We will make the utmost effort to shape Jump Studio into the leading content creator hub in Asia… We will introduce a wide variety of realistic media content fit for the age of non-face-to-face communications brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Added Steve Sullivan, GM of Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios: “We're proud to have Jump Studio as our licensed partner in Korea. In a short time, they've already delivered several amazing high-quality volumetric experiences, leveraging the power of 5G to create innovative new entertainment experiences across K-pop, dance, movies, music, and sports. We are looking forward to partnering with them in the years ahead.”