Preparing to do battle in one of the most ferocious markets in video, ViacomCBS has named the management team that it will send out to claim opportunities in global streaming across free and pay platforms.
The new set-up, effective immediately, is also designed to ensure a more holistic approach across both platforms and more closely align the company’s streaming initiatives globally, and enhance ViacomCBS’s ability to take advantage of its cross-house franchise and content strength.
At the helm of the streaming arm will be current Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan who will now assume the role of president and CEO at ViacomCBS Streaming. Principally Ryan will oversee not only his old AVOD division but also CBS All Access, which will relaunch as Paramount+ in early 2021. In his expanded role, he will also have global oversight of the company’s streaming strategy, driving the transformation of CBS All Access into Paramount+, working closely with the team on programming strategy, platform development and marketing for the enhanced streaming service.
Ryan will partner with the ViacomCBS Content Council to accelerate a franchise-driven content strategy across the company’s streaming ecosystem, formalising the role of ViacomCBS’s studios as multiplatform content providers. This is designed to maximise the deployment of both IP and talent relationships across ViacomCBS’s streaming and other platforms.
In a further move, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), COO Kelly Day will take on an expanded role as President of Streaming, VCNI, overseeing all ex-US digital and streaming platforms in addition to her COO responsibilities. She will work closely with Ryan and VCNI president and CEO David Lynn on ViacomCBS’s international streaming expansion, including the debut of Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021, as well as the ongoing international rollout of Pluto TV.
“ViacomCBS has a unique opportunity to combine the best of our brands in a seamless ecosystem of must-watch, direct-to-consumer services for audiences around the world,” said ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish commenting on his new team. “As we plan for the launch of Paramount+…we will draw on the breadth and depth of ViacomCBS’s franchises and branded IP to deliver an extraordinary collection of diverse content with the convenience consumers want.”
