Claiming to now enable video providers to achieve multi-million dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering “just right” levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries, video quality solutions provider SSIMWAVE has launched the SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial.
The software application is designed to allow video providers total control over the viewer experience of any type of VOD video content, enabling optimisation of the bitrates of every encode and every title based on the SSIMPLUS video quality metric. Compatible with all cloud-based encoding systems, the new product is attributed with enabling bit rate reductions of up to 50% while allowing providers to deliver the viewer experience of choice to satisfy their viewers.
The Video Quality Dial acts as a smart layer around a provider’s existing cloud encoder, automatically choosing the lowest possible bitrate required to deliver the desired Viewer Score. By choosing the most optimised encode for the selected quality level, SSIMWAVE says the product also addresses access network issues, driving reductions in re-buffering, start-up times, stalling and profile switching.
The company calculates that reducing bitrates by 40-50% would equate to delivery cost reductions of millions of dollars per year for services with upwards of 5 million subscribers. SSIMWAVE also estimates that annual savings could reach $10 million or more per year for services with even just 5 million subscribers.
“Current content aware approaches do optimisation using the bitrate as a guideline, while keeping quality the same, even if that quality level is subpar or bad,” explained SSIMWAVE CEO and co-founder Abdul Rehman. “Our patented approach drives video encoding to deliver desired Viewer Experience at half the cost using your existing encoding infrastructure. Thus you deliver the just-right quality: no more and no less.”
