With the stated aim of “ensuring that the show will go on”, live entertainment technology company Push has announced Push Live Unlimited, a streaming technology that it claims will no less than reinvent the fortunes of the live entertainment market in 2020 and beyond.
Push Live Unlimited is fundamentally attributed with ‘democratising’ the distribution of live entertainment, delivering unlimited co-hosted and simulcast streams, generating super-scaled live audiences and spawning new forms of digital live revenues. Push believes that its new product’s capabilities are not possible through existing linear broadcast methods or other online distribution technologies.
The technology is designed to enable artists, rights holders and brands to simultaneously stream customised live content to an unlimited number of digital destinations including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter, as well as nearly every other live streaming platform. Push says that such capability will give live content creators and owners greater control of their content, optimising their audience, engagement and interactions, opening up exciting new prospects for the live industry.
The intended result of using the cloud-based platform is to empower the currently embattled live entertainment industry to engage larger audiences and develop new forms of revenue via digital distribution. Supporting an unlimited number of customised streams means content owners can reach their audience in a more personal and meaningful way by transforming a single live event into a personalised experience for each chosen channel, with bespoke content, languages, graphics and sponsorships, which can be intelligently targeted to specific audiences.
Already, major festivals, such as Insomniac’s EDC Mexico, have used Push Live Unlimited to increase its digital audience by over 300%, distributing the three-day multi-stage festival to 87 curated live streams across artist and partner channels. In the last three months Push Live Unlimited is said to have seen use in delivering over 1000 customised live streams shared across the globe, with hundreds of targeted geographic streams to 15 separate countries, allowing artists and rights holders to reach over 500 million digital audience members.
“With the live entertainment industry losing vast revenues, paralysed by the uncertainty of how and when it will recover, we’ve created a solution that ensures the show will always go on,” explained Phil Tucker, founder and chief innovation officer of Push. “Our technology empowers a new world of co-hosted content, engaging audiences via the channels they know and trust, with streams that are customised to their taste, behaviour and demographic. This new approach is redefining the value of the live moment for the entertainment industry.”
