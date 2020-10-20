In a new and significant win for the global media solutions provider, the UK arm of AMC Networks International (AMCNI UK) has selected Globecast to provide playout and distribution services for its EMEA roster of 21 channels.
AMCNI UK supplies long- and short-form content from its operations in London, uploading directly to the playout system, and that content is then stored in the cloud. When the content is required for playout, it is downloaded onto the relevant servers. The deal will see playout is handled using a combination of software-based technology, the cloud and playout servers, located at Globecast. Once the content is in the cloud, it will be managed by Globecast who will also supply full channel monitoring via a dedicated team and ensure that all content is where it should be, when it should be. AMCNI UK will have full visibility via the software-based playout system.
Advertising will also be managed via the cloud, using Infrastructure as Code. The script is written by Globecast, which handles the ad sending, acceptance and delivery into the playout system. Globecast will also handles the distribution of the channels to a wide range of AMC partners and affiliates, using traditional means such as satellite, IP and ASI fibre as well as newer technologies such as Zixi and SRT.
Explaining the reasons for going with Globecast, Andreea Buga, VP of operations at AMC Networks International UK, said the company was aiming for an “innovative” model that would allow the firm to take advantage of modern broadcast technologies and help converge linear and non-linear workflows. “Globecast’s flexible and technically creative approach, combined with their well-established satellite and terrestrial distribution infrastructure, has provided the ideal solution for us,” she noted.
Globecast sales director Juliet Bayliss added: “We are very pleased to be partnering with AMCNI UK on such a major and complex project. AMCNI UK had a particular way that they wanted this to work in terms of the playout system and we were more than happy to work to those requirements. We then architected an overall solution that is technically elegant, robust and provides them with exactly what they need.”
Advertising will also be managed via the cloud, using Infrastructure as Code. The script is written by Globecast, which handles the ad sending, acceptance and delivery into the playout system. Globecast will also handles the distribution of the channels to a wide range of AMC partners and affiliates, using traditional means such as satellite, IP and ASI fibre as well as newer technologies such as Zixi and SRT.
Explaining the reasons for going with Globecast, Andreea Buga, VP of operations at AMC Networks International UK, said the company was aiming for an “innovative” model that would allow the firm to take advantage of modern broadcast technologies and help converge linear and non-linear workflows. “Globecast’s flexible and technically creative approach, combined with their well-established satellite and terrestrial distribution infrastructure, has provided the ideal solution for us,” she noted.
Globecast sales director Juliet Bayliss added: “We are very pleased to be partnering with AMCNI UK on such a major and complex project. AMCNI UK had a particular way that they wanted this to work in terms of the playout system and we were more than happy to work to those requirements. We then architected an overall solution that is technically elegant, robust and provides them with exactly what they need.”