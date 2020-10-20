In a potentially massive expansion of its business, both geographically and financially, FOX-owned AVOD service Tubi has forged a collaboration with Wanda Pictures, one of the largest Chinese film production and distribution companies.
Founded in 2011, Wanda Pictures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group’s Beijing Cultural Industry Group. its businesses include film and TV development, investment, production, marketing, and distribution.
Wanda Pictures company says that it is committed to developing the film and TV business internationally and its partnership with Tubi will launch with original and exclusive English-dubbed versions of Detective Chinatown 2, the sixth highest grossing movie of all time in China.
Detective Chinatown 2, written and directed by Chen Sicheng and starring Wang Baoqiang, Liu Haoran, Xiao Yang and Natasha Liu Bordizzo has grossed over $540 million worldwide. The sequel to the 2015 hit – which is currently streaming for free on Tubi – is the first film created and managed by Chinese companies to be filmed domestically in collaboration with local unions. DC 2 is a winner of the 34th Hundred Flowers Award.
The King’s Avatar: For The Glory, written by Youcong Li and directed by Zhiwei Deng and Juansheng Shi, is an animated feature about a skilled group of young gamers who form an electronic sports team and compete for the national championship. The film stars Ketsu, Bian Jiang, Xia Lei, and Xi Zi.
The partnership also includes an anime film set in the eSports world, The King’s Avatar: For the Glory. Both films will soon be available on Tubi in the US and Canada, with The King’s Avatar: For The Glory also available in Spanish in the US and Mexico.
“We are thrilled to be aligning with Wanda Pictures as we look to expand our offering with storytelling from international territories,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer commenting on the collaboration. “Tubi viewers will soon have access to premium Chinese filmmaking such as Detective Chinatown 2, completely free.”
