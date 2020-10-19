Broadcast services provider MediaHub Australia has opted for Skyline Communications’ DataMiner solution, which Skyline says allows complete monitoring and control of MediaHub’s FibreHub optical network infrastructure from a single pane of glass.

DataMiner provides a graphical visual overview that shows the real-time health status of FibreHub’s network.

MediaHub executive head of operations Scott Jolly commented: “We recognised our operations could further benefit from the use of DataMiner. It was clear that with Skyline we could also extend and enhance the monitoring of our FibreHub optical network, which we recently expanded. With such a large DWDM [Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing] network, it is critical to have the capability to control and monitor it in an efficient way.”

Added Albert De Witt, Skyline regional account manager for Australia and New Zealand: “Skyline’s unparalleled technical solution and strong local presence has enabled us to meet the challenges associated with this landmark project. Kudos to the team at MediaHub Australia and to the technical team at Skyline for the achievement. We are excited to continue the journey with MediaHub as the platform grows. And we are certain that our multi-vendor end-to-end DataMiner solution will keep on living up to their high standards.”