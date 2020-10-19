European Broadcasting Union subsidiary Eurovision Services, has incorporated equipment from Albalá Ingenieros to form an integral part of the master control room (MCR) set-up deployed on its site for the international distribution of major live sports events.
Eurovision Services began life on 1 January 2019 as the "go-to" media services provider for major media organisations and sports federations. It offers what it calls "innovative" services, from content production and broadcast services to content distribution.
The company has been working with Albalá Ingenieros for a number of years and the new modules from Albalá include distributors and advanced communications controller. Part of the package is the HVD2001C01, a distributor for 3G/HD/SD-SDI digital video and DVB-ASI transport stream signals with automatic cable equalisation and re-clocking functions. The module provides one input and four outputs, one of them protected with a bypass relay.
In addition, Eurovision Services will be using the TLE2001C02 advanced communications controller for use with the TL2000 family of modular systems. This module enables communication with any remotely controllable TL2000 family module installed in the same mounting frame over an Ethernet LAN.
All of the modules are mounted in the UR2000R02 two RU mounting frame that has been designed to house modules of the TL2000 line terminal family. With this, says Albalá Ingenieros, special attention and detail has been placed on the versatility, ease of maintenance and low EMI. It adds that the modular structure eases installation maintenance by allowing access to and removal of the installed module by loosening the front panel thumbscrews. All connections to the backplane use PCI-Express connectors.
