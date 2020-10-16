Assessing what it called an “incredibly unique” six-month period for media consumption, given the changes related to Covid-19, the latest Video Marketplace Report from ad platform provider FreeWheel has found that video viewing has soared as consumers were forced to hunker down at home.
The data set used for FreeWheel’s Video Marketplace Report is claimed as one of the largest available on the usage and monetisation of professional, rights-managed video content worldwide. The figures are based on aggregated and anonymised advertising data collected through the FreeWheel ad platform.
Overall, the survey found that premium video ad views in the US for the first half of 2020 grew over 32% compared with the same time last year, driven by a 17% year-over-year increase in video views.
The study also revealed that, when at home, Americans preferred the best viewing experience possible: that is, the big screen As people were stuck inside they turned to their television sets for entertainment and information rather than their mobile devices. In the US ad views on set-top box (STB) and connected TV (CTV) comprised 73% of total views during the six-month period. In fact, when compared to 2019, ad views on CTV increased by 42%. During this period, live viewing also showed no sign of slowing down.
The report revealed that live viewing grew by 38% despite an absence of sports, a phenomenon fuelled particularly by interest in news and the growth of free virtual channels. This finding again proved that people still like the linear-like viewing experience – even on digital platforms.
“In the first half of 2020, we observed that the lockdown restrictions related to Covid-19 proved to be an accelerant for changes among both audiences and advertisers,” said David Dworin, head of advisory services, FreeWheel commenting on the H1 2020 Video Marketplace Report. “Viewers are turning to premium video more than ever, and, when given the choice, they are choosing to watch it in a lean-back, engaged way on their television sets. Despite a challenging year for the media industry, the power and popularity of premium TV is as clear as ever, and we expect this trend to continue even after the pandemic is behind us.”
