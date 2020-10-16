As the momentum for 5G-based services is set to rocket with the launch of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12, Nokia is aiming to ensure that services such as mobile video can take advantages of the superior wireless infrastructure by enhancing its Smart Node portfolio of base stations for 5G indoor use.
Nokia noted that with 80% of mobile sessions initiated indoors, homes remain a hub of mobile device use, making high-quality indoor 5G coverage a necessity. Yet many 5G frequency bands, especially those with wider bandwidths, cannot penetrate buildings due to propagation losses. This it says this makes its 5G Smart Nodes range a great option for home coverage.
5G Smart Nodes are said to be a cost-effective way to extend the availability of 5G across multiple locations and provide a compelling option for in-home coverage. The 5G Smart Node comprises a low-power, flexible mount product that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements.
The range will now be powered by Qualcomm Technologies 5G RAN platform for small cells to extend 5G coverage and add capacity and deliver ubiquitous indoor 5G coverage. Nokia says that its use of Qualcomm’s technology will enable 5G deployment at a significantly lower price point and smaller form factor, lowering the barriers to entry into the 5G-powered world.
Where total cost of ownership (TCO) is a key factor, 5G Smart Nodes deliver reliable voice, data and services over 5G with minimal overheads and do not require any specialist in-house expertise for installation. With the inclusion of the Qualcomm FSM100xx software-defined small cell modem, software upgrades allow for simplified advancement to future mobile network standards and releases.
Features such as Narrowband IoT support for low-power, wide-area coverage, emergency helpline services, local break out and telecom grade security are said to be able to help operators address indoor network needs without the complexity and cost of a macro deployment.
The new 5G Smart Node complements Nokia’s portfolio of 5G Small Cells such as the AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head and AirScale Indoor Radio, which are commercially deployed by many operator networks globally to boost 5G capacity and coverage. The new range is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2021.
5G Smart Nodes are said to be a cost-effective way to extend the availability of 5G across multiple locations and provide a compelling option for in-home coverage. The 5G Smart Node comprises a low-power, flexible mount product that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements.
The range will now be powered by Qualcomm Technologies 5G RAN platform for small cells to extend 5G coverage and add capacity and deliver ubiquitous indoor 5G coverage. Nokia says that its use of Qualcomm’s technology will enable 5G deployment at a significantly lower price point and smaller form factor, lowering the barriers to entry into the 5G-powered world.
Where total cost of ownership (TCO) is a key factor, 5G Smart Nodes deliver reliable voice, data and services over 5G with minimal overheads and do not require any specialist in-house expertise for installation. With the inclusion of the Qualcomm FSM100xx software-defined small cell modem, software upgrades allow for simplified advancement to future mobile network standards and releases.
Features such as Narrowband IoT support for low-power, wide-area coverage, emergency helpline services, local break out and telecom grade security are said to be able to help operators address indoor network needs without the complexity and cost of a macro deployment.
The new 5G Smart Node complements Nokia’s portfolio of 5G Small Cells such as the AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head and AirScale Indoor Radio, which are commercially deployed by many operator networks globally to boost 5G capacity and coverage. The new range is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2021.