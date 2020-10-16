



The HOTBIRD video neighbourhood of Eutelsat Communications has been selected by Switzerland’s Kabelio for the launch of a new direct-to-home HD platform that will be broadcast across the country and throughout Europe.

Launched mid-October, Kabelio’s new line-up features both domestic and international channels, and includes 34 premium TV channels in HD quality including entertainment, sport, news and documentaries, supplemented by a range of free-to-air channels in various European languages.



Eutelsat say that the multi-year contract will enable Kabelio to what it claims is the “unparalleled” reach of Eutelsat’s premier hotspot. to launch a service targeting Swiss audiences both at home. “We are delighted to welcome Kabelio aboard HOTBIRD and to support the launch of a new HD platform in Europe,” said Apostolos Triantafyllou Eutelsat’s vice president of sales, DACH, CE & SE Europe commenting on the contract. “This agreement highlights the unmatched reach of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD, as well as the resilience of the European broadcast landscape.”



Kabelio chief executive officer, Damir Krilcic added: “Kabelio’s new platform aims to address Swiss DTH satellite households offering them a range of premium channels many of which have not previously been offered by satellite. We are excited to partner with Eutelsat to launch this new service offering.”