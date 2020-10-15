Ericsson is confident that its 5G Core will deliver a significant upgrade to KPN’s existing 2G/3G/4G packet core and signalling technology. It will enable the telco to deploy its first standalone 5G network and meet customers’ increasing data demands as well as pursue new 5G innovation opporunities. This includes IoT applications with critical demands such as smart transport and emerging ultra-low-latency gaming use cases.

“With our new 5G core network, we are entering the next era of mobile technology. By partnering with Ericsson on the latest technologies, gigabit data rates, real-time communication and massive IoT are becoming reality," said Babak Fouladi, chief technology and digital officer at KPN. "This will enable new functionalities and capabilities for our customers and society and confirms KPN is truly delivering on its promise to be the network of the Netherlands.”

Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America,Ericsson, added: “We are pleased to expand our 100-year partnership with KPN through our technology-leading 5G Core solutions. We will work closely with KPN to ensure that consumers and enterprises in the Netherlands can benefit from the emerging opportunities of 5G as it embraces digitalisation. Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core provides the cutting-edge, container-based, microservice architecture that will help KPN to both develop new business models as well as move onto the next level of network operational efficiency.”