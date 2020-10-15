Fully integrated with AWS Media Services, M2A Connect will manage bookings and associated spend for DAZN by optimising its use of the public cloud for the acquisition of live sporting events. It will also enable DAZN to self-manage inbound cloud IP feeds, while monitoring their transit across public cloud infrastructure, all via the M2A Connect console.

Commenting on the move, DAZN said that until recently, distribution over IP was used mainly for consumer-only services or non-live content. it said that it was now witnessing an evolution in the space and the shift to cloud IP was becoming more apparent. "M2A Connect offers us a cost-effective way to provide resilience, move quickly, while also expanding our reach and relevance, with the type of content that may not otherwise get the airtime it deserves,” said Neil Colligan, chief delivery and development officer, DAZN Group.

Added Marina Kalkanis, CEO at M2A Media: “We have a long and valued relationship with DAZN. An early adopter of our live streaming and VOD services, we are thrilled to now extend our partnership through our latest product, M2A Connect. Both pioneers in this space, M2A Media and DAZN are an excellent match in terms of our culture and ambition and we are excited to work together to further push the boundaries of cloud IP transport for live video.”